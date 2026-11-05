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Margie Ann Stephens
By The Record Newspapers,4 days ago
Margie Ann Stephens of Bridge City, passed away on November 1, in Beaumont, after a brief illness. She was born on July 24, 1964, in Dallas, to Dan and Marie Redding. She grew up in Winchester, Kentucky and graduated from North Bullitt High School. In 1980, they returned to Texas. A year later, she gave birth to her daughter, Stephanie Louise Goff in 1981. Margie and Stephanie shared such a cherished bond until her passing. She never missed any of Stephanie's games in the sports she played growing up and all through school. Margie was always her biggest cheerleader in sports, love and life. And yes, everyone could hear Margie in the crowd!