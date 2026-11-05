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With Pierpaolo Piccioli Out At Balenciaga, The Second Changing Of The Guards Is Here
By editorial standards,6 days ago
Change is in the air. Not only did the Democrats usher in a blue wave and reclaim both the House and Senate with the 2026 midterm elections (and, according to those very online, Woke Version Three), but in fashion universe, the musical-chairs game of creative directors at major labels is back for another fiesty round. On Nov. 5, Balenciaga announced it is parting ways with Pierpaolo Piccioli, who was only in charge for 16 months at the brand, setting off yet another round of departures and hirings in what has proven to be an uncertain time for the industry.