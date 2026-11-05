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Justice Department probes packaging firms over box prices
By Ilena Peng and Leah Nylen,6 days ago
Three major U.S. cardboard producers received grand jury subpoenas in a Chicago federal investigation into potential price-fixing involving containerboard and related products. The probe follows a class-action lawsuit alleging collusion since 2020 as industry consolidation and repeated price increases draw scrutiny. The companies said they are cooperating fully, while the...