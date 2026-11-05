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AP News: Kristina Knickerbocker defeats Mike Turner for 10th district seat
By Kaitlyn Herman,7 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kristina Knickerbocker defeated Mike Turner in the race for the 10th district Congressional seat, according to the Associated Press. Democratic newcomer Kristina Knickerbocker has won the race for the U.S. House seat in Ohio’s 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican incumbent Mike Turner. Knickerbocker, a nurse...
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