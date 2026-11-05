undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Missouri LGBTQIA+ group used ‘deep canvassing’ to build a pro-trans majority
By Hope Davis,6 days ago
Real journalists wrote and edited this (not AI)—independent, community-driven journalism survives because you back it. Donate to sustain Prism’s mission and the humans behind it. Missouri lawmakers tried—and failed—to enshrine constitutional bans on abortion and gender-affirming care for minors in the form of Amendment 3 in Tuesday’s midterm...
14