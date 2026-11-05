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Chris Janson headlines Palmetto Freedom Fest as donations exceed $1 million
By Buddy Iahn,6 days ago
It was Janson’s second consecutive year headlining the event. Award-winning Country music artist Chris Janson returned to headline the 5th Annual Palmetto Freedom Fest on October 30th, helping the event exceed $1 million in donations for the second consecutive year. Held on the Grand Lawn at Credit One Stadium, the evening also featured performances by Charleston’s own Faith Schueler and Grace Miller Moody in support of the Palmetto State Chapter of Folds of Honor. Themed “Good Vibes for a Great Cause” after Janson’s chart-topping Platinum hit “Good Vibes,” the event brought together live music, live and silent auctions and moments highlighting the families served by Folds of Honor. Janson returned by popular demand as headliner, and the evening concluded with a drone show over Credit One Stadium.