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Snoop Dogg reimagines ‘Lodi Dodi’ with animator Tristious
By Buddy Iahn,6 days ago
The Doggystyle classic gets a visual reimagining from Tristan Zammit. Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is putting a new spin on a West Coast classic, teaming up with acclaimed animator and director Tristan Zammit, better known as Tristious, to bring “Lodi Dodi” into a new era. Originally released on Snoop’s iconic 1993 debut album, Doggystyle, the track has found fresh momentum on TikTok, where anime edits and viral trends have introduced it to a new generation.