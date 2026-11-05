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Elton John teams with CMAT for ‘Step Into Christmas’ reimagining
By Buddy Iahn,4 days ago
Amazon Music announces the exclusive release of a new, reimagined version of Elton John’s holiday classic “Step Into Christmas” with Ivor Novello Award winner CMAT. Originally written as a thank-you gift to fans, “Step Into Christmas” has become one of the most enduring festive classics. The reimagined version retains the original’s lively rock ’n’ roll rhythm and joyful singalong chorus, while bringing a fresh new feel with CMAT’s undeniably vibrant vocals and new musical elements. With lyrics celebrating the simple pleasures of Christmas, it’s the perfect soundtrack to the festive season.