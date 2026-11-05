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Dierks Bentley unveils new bourbon aged at the Grand Ole Opry
By Buddy Iahn,5 days ago
Multi-platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley is bringing Row 94 closer to home with three major announcements for his Kentucky straight bourbon brand. During a press conference at the Grand Ole Opry celebrating the Second Annual Dierks Day, Bentley and Justin Willett, VP of Operations at Lofted Spirits, unveiled a new addition to the Row 94 lineup: Trespasser’s Proof, a limited expression set to arrive in 2027 that begins its final stage of aging this week on the hallowed grounds of the Grand Ole Opry. Bentley also announced two new ways for fans to experience Row 94: the opening of the brand’s first-ever tasting room in downtown Nashville and the launch of The Music Whiskey Trail: Dierks Bentley & Row 94, a guided tour from Mint Julep Experiences. Both experiences will open to the public this week.