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A Tiny, Jelly-Like Implant Could Change How We Treat High Blood Pressure
By Penn State,6 days ago
A soft implant that attaches without stitches lowered blood pressure in rats, pointing toward a way to treat hypertension with less damage to surrounding tissue. Nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure, a leading cause of heart disease. Medications and changes to diet or lifestyle can help, but roughly one in 10 people with the condition has drug-resistant hypertension. For these patients, controlling blood pressure can become a persistent challenge.