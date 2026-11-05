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The Band Camino announces ‘Live in Memphis’ album
By Buddy Iahn,5 days ago
The Band Camino has announced their new live album Live In Memphis, with full audio and video arriving next Friday, November 13th via Atlantic Records. The 24-track set was recorded across two sold-out inaugural hometown shows at the new Live Nation venue, Satellite Music Hall, on September 4-5. The band performed the shows fresh off the road supporting 5 Seconds of Summer’s North American arena tour and the release of their third studio album NeverAlways Vol. 2, with a setlist including their biggest hits and fan-favorites spanning their past decade-plus together.