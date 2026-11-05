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Tractor-trailer crash leaves 1 entrapped on Route 633 in Upper Bucks, fire official says
2 days ago
One person was injured Wednesday evening in a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer near Route 633 in Upper Bucks County, fire officials said. The accident happened around 4 p.m. at Spinnerstown Road and John Fries Highway, also known as Route 633 in Milford Township, West End Fire Company officials posted on their Facebook page.