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Bob Weir Estate shares ‘Peggy-O’ live from 2016 Campfire Tour
By Buddy Iahn,5 days ago
A tenth anniversary edition of Blue Mountain arrives later this month. A previously unreleased live recording of the Grateful Dead classic “Peggy-O,” performed by Bobby Weir, arrives ahead of Weir’s Blue Mountain 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition due November 20th via Rhino/WMG. Recorded at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on October 10, 2016, the performance hails from Bobby’s extensive tour in support of his acclaimed 2016 solo album Blue Mountain.