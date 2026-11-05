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Hermanos Gutiérrez plots May 2027 North American tour
By Buddy Iahn,5 days ago
Hermanos Gutiérrez, the Swiss-Ecuadorian sibling duo of Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez, have announced the 2027 North American leg of their Los Ojos Del Cóndor Tour, a 12-city headlining run across the United States and Canada this May. The tour supports the brothers’ seventh studio album, Los Ojos Del Cóndor, out now on Easy Eye Sound. Produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, the ten-track album turns the brothers’ cinematic guitar work toward their South American roots, drawing inspiration from the landscapes and musical traditions of the Andes.