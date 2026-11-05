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Brad Paisley’s nonprofit The Store announces Fourth Annual Toy Store
By Buddy Iahn,5 days ago
The Store, a free, referral-based grocery store co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, will host its Fourth Annual Toy Store presented by The Bob Woodruff Foundation in mid-December. This joyful event allows parents facing food insecurity and currently supported by The Store to shop for and choose gifts for their children, free of charge, and full of dignity.