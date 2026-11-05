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Rainbow announces ‘Finyl Vinyl’ 40th anniversary reissue
By Buddy Iahn,5 days ago
A new 180-gram vinyl and CD digipak will be available. Known for blending powerful hard rock with fantasy-inspired lyrics, classical influences, and Ritchie Blackmore’s virtuosic guitar work, Rainbow became one of the most influential bands of the 1970s and early 1980s. Their classic albums include 1975’s Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, 1976’s Rising, 1978’s Long Live Rock ’n’ Roll, and 1979’s Down to Earth. Songs such as “Man on the Silver Mountain,” “Stargazer,” “Since You Been Gone,” and “Stone Cold” remain staples of classic rock radio.