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Memoir Creative expands destination & experience business; names former RWS Global and Bass Pro Shops executive Kevin Kreczko as chief growth officer
3 days ago
ORLANDO — Memoir Creative, a destination and experience creation company, today announced a major expansion of its client services business and the appointment of Kevin Kreczko as Chief Growth Officer. Building on its success creating and operating original events, Memoir is bringing its integrated creative, fabrication, production and operating capabilities to theme parks, cruise lines, resorts, planned communities, municipalities, zoos, gardens, hospitals, cultural institutions and retail environments—with expanded offerings in intellectual property (IP) development and branded experiences.