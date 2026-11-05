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These award-winning feds want to advance science for the public good — and challenge stereotypes about government work
By Sean Michael Newhouse,5 days ago
Jan Tyler said she was a “math nerd” in high school and college. She’s been able to pursue that passion while working for the federal government, helping to manage the Energy Department’s teacher fellowships, K-12 programs and the National Science Bowl, an annual competition that quizzes middle and high school students on their knowledge of science and math.