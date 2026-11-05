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Make these health coverage decisions before you retire
By Tammy Flanagan,6 days ago
Before you circle a retirement date, ask a question beyond your pension estimate: Will your health insurance come with you? Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) coverage, with a government contribution toward premiums, is a valuable retirement benefit. Keeping it generally requires an immediate annuity — one that begins accruing no later than one month after final separation from federal service — and continuous FEHB coverage for the five years of service before retirement, or since your first opportunity to enroll if that period is shorter. Check your eligibility before choosing your retirement date.