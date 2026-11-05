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Indian River County asks residents to report flood damage after heavy rainfall
By WQCS,6 days ago
Indian River County is asking residents and business owners to report property damage caused by recent heavy rainfall and flooding as recovery efforts begin. Damage assessment teams began surveying residential areas Thursday, Nov. 5, to document impacts and identify recovery needs. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Melbourne...
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