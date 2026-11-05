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Volunteers improve Shawnee Natl. Forest trails, learn conservation skills
By Brian Heisserer,7 days ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (Heartland News) - Volunteers from Chicago helped improve trails in the Shawnee National Forest and learned conservation skills at the same time. The Greencorps Chicago crew members worked with the forest’s trail crew to install 160 drainages on trails in the forest. The drainages improve erosion control and make the trails less prone to damage from flooding. Crews also installed signs, cedar posts for horse tie-line areas, and upgraded fencing.