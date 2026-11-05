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Driver found passed out in roadway arrested for DWI
By Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office,5 days ago
The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office responded to 440 calls for service during Oct. 23-29. Deputies conducted 249 traffic stops, issued 181 warnings and 17 citations and responded to nine traffic accidents, including eight minor and one major crash. Eight arrests were made during the reporting period, and the Gillespie County Jail population was 70.
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