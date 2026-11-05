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President Donald Trump may be considering Gov. Ron DeSantis to replace Pete Hegseth, sources say
By Weather Authority,6 days ago
Washington — President Trump has been asking advisers around him and on the phone whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should stay in his job, following Republicans' catastrophic losses Tuesday night, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell CBS News. Some White House aides have predicted some of the blame...
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