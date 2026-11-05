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Silver Rail families hear return-to-school plans as questions remain
By Central Oregon Daily News Staff,5 days ago
BEND, Ore. -- Nearly three weeks after the deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary, Bend-La Pine Schools met with families from that school Wednesday to discuss student recovery, the return to school, and next steps as the community continues searching for answers. Deputy Superintendent Lisa Birk discussed letting families visit...