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Justice Department civil rights head Harmeet Dhillon resigns
By Aysha Bagchi and Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY,7 days ago
Harmeet Dhillon, who has led the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division since April 2025, resigned on Nov. 5. Attorney General Todd Blanche publicly announced her departure, and Dhillon confirmed she'd submitted a resignation letter. Dhillon said told USA TODAY in a text message that "these jobs are tough" and said...