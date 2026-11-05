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Report: Woman tried to pick up prescription using a deceased person’s identification
By David Crowder,5 days ago
An Armuchee woman is accused of trying to use the identification of a deceased person to obtain prescription drugs. 36-year-old Jessica Lynn Culberson attempted to pick up a prescription for a synthetic opioid, which is a Schedule III controlled substance by presenting the personal information of the victim, while knowing the victim had died.