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Social media reacts: Here's what people are saying about LIV Golf's demise
By Nick Stavas, Golfweek,5 days ago
A lawyer representing LIV in a bankruptcy hearing Thursday said that it will begin formally winding down and liquidating its assets. A statement from LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil followed shortly after, confirming that the breakaway golf circuit will shutter after BC Partners dropped its $300 million bid to fund the 2027 season due to a lack of player commitment and various other financial demands from agents.