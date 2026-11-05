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Police ask community to help locate missing Kirkland teen
By Andy Nystrom anystrom@soundpublishing.com,6 days ago
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready... Kirkland police are reaching out to the community to help mpdbuf b njttjoh uffo. Gsbodjtdb Ivoufs, 15, xbt mbtu tffo bu bcpvu 8 q.n. po Pdu. 26 jo uif 112ui cmpdl pg Opsuifbtu 124ui Tusffu jo Ljslmboe’t Upufn Mblf ofjhicpsippe, bddpsejoh up qpmjdf boe b Xbtijohupo Njttjoh Qfstpot, Dpme Dbtft & Vojefoujgjfe qptufs.