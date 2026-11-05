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Covered Flock cameras in Excelsior Springs were still capturing plates, police say
By Sarah MotterChandler Watkins,6 days ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Excelsior Springs police say bagged Flock cameras still captured some license plate data, so city crews are adding second bags. The Excelsior Springs Police Department announced the issue on Thursday, Nov. 5, after discovering it while fulfilling a Missouri Sunshine Law request. “The Chief and...
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