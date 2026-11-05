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The CMA Awards Just Dropped Their First Round Of Performers, and a Dolly Parton Tribute Is Already on Our Must-Watch List
4 days ago
Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Cody Johnson and more are taking the stage as Lainey Wilson hosts country music’s biggest night on November 18. Country fans, go ahead and clear your Wednesday night. The CMA Awards just revealed their first round of performers, and this lineup has “stay up for the whole show” written all over it.