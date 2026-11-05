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IPX Plans to Bring ‘minicoin’ Payments to LINE FRIENDS Stores, Expanding IP Experiences Beyond Content and Merchandise
By PR DESK,7 days ago
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Digital IP entertainment company IPX (formerly LINE...