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Ryan Gravenberch Could Feature for Liverpool at Crystal Palace on Sunday
By paulmbanks,6 days ago
The Liverpool injury/fitness situation, ahead of the match at Crystal Palace on Sunday, remains the same as it was ahead of the loss to Fenerbahce. The only difference concerns Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. He missed out on the Champions League defeat due to a heel injury. He’s currently day-to-day, and he could make the matchday squad this weekend.