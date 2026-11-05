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Pittsburg Public Housing Authority achieves High Performer status under SEMAP
5 days ago
The Pittsburg Public Housing Authority was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for maintaining fiscal stability and achieving High Performer status designation under the Section 8 Management Assessment Program (SEMAP). “I am pleased to recognize this accomplishment, which reflects your agency’s commitment to strong...