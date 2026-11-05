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Planning for Data Centers training set for Dec. 1
6 days ago
Southern Tier 8 Regional Board is partnering with the Pace University Land Use Law Center to offer the first Planning for Data Centers training in the region. This virtual training is designed to equip municipal leaders and planners with the legal, regulatory, and technical tools needed to manage data center developments in their communities. Presenters will explore state and local moratoria, critical grid, infrastructure and environmental impacts, and planning and zoning approaches and considerations. Participants will also learn how to evaluate potential fiscal and community benefits.