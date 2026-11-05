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Texarkana job fair connects veterans, employers and job seekers
By Julie Parr,6 days ago
TEXARKANA, Texas - The annual Hiring Red, White & You! Job Fair brought dozens of employers and job seekers together Thursday at the Texarkana Convention Center, creating opportunities for veterans, military families and other Texans looking for work. About 70 employers, nonprofits and educational organizations participated in the event, offering...
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