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Jets RB Breece Hall Breaks Silence With Injury Update Ahead of Chiefs Game
By Cole Sullivan,6 days ago
The New York Jets are 2-6 overall and riding a three-game losing streak into Week 9. Their schedule isn’t getting any easier, either. New York will travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon to take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Denver Broncos last week and will surely feel extra motivated to get back in the win column against the Jets.