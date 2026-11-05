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Colts May Cut Ties With $44 Million 3x Pro Bowler After Cowboys Game
By Debayan Biswas,6 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are approaching a pivotal point in their 2026 season, with a disappointing record and major roster changes leaving the franchise questioning its direction. After falling to 2-5, Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard and traded veterans Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. With the NFL trade deadline approaching...