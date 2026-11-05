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NASCAR’s Kyle Larson Reveals Unusual Preparation Before Championship Race
By Jonathan Vankin,6 days ago
As he gets ready to defend his NASCAR Cup championship this weekend, Kyle Larson revealed on Thursday his unusual way of preparing for the big race, according to a report by Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass. Larson will run 15 miles Friday morning, just hours before Cup practice at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with a third NASCAR championship one race away.