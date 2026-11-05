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Op-Ed: The Numbers Are the Receipts on How America Treats Black Women
By Dr. David J. Johns,6 days ago
In this op-ed, sociologist Dr. David J. Johns, CEO of the National Black Justice Collective, argues that public attacks on Black women, from Laura Loomer’s comments about Florida Senate candidate Angie Nixon to criticism of journalists and elected officials, reflect deeper failures. He points to rising unemployment among Black women, steep federal job losses, a 65-cent pay gap, high student loan debt, maternal mortality and harsh school discipline for Black girls. Johns, editor-in-chief of the forthcoming “The Black Papers,” calls for passing the Momnibus Act and PRO Act, extending postpartum Medicaid, ending zero-tolerance discipline and funding organizations led by Black women.
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