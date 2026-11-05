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‘Riverdale’ Star Officially Confirms ‘X-Men’ Audition Status
6 days ago
Marvel fans are boiling over with excitement for the franchise’s return to the big screen for Avengers: Doomsday, but there are plenty of other Marvel films lined up on the release schedule in the works. The next film after Doomsday is Avengers: Secret Wars, which will set the stage for a reset into a new saga, with new characters and new direction similar to what the franchise experienced at the start of the Multiverse Saga.