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The Perfect Back to the Future Cast if It Were Made in 2026
7 days ago
At this point, the number of original film franchises that haven’t been rebooted, remade, or legacy sequelized is far outnumbered by those that have been. Nothing is sacred, and nothing has ever been, since remakes and the like have been part of filmmaking forever. Even so, it’s nice when a franchise is able to avoid the kind of continued dilution that comes with over-saturation. That’s certainly the case with the beloved sci-fi comedy Back to the Future.