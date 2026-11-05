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‘Black Farm Boys’ author on the forgotten New Farmers of America
By Matthew Moore,6 days ago
In the early 20th century, a youth agricultural and leadership organization was founded. For three decades, the group saw its annual membership grow to more than 55,000 active members across 18 state associations of local chapters. Those state associations were deeply connected to the state’s land-grant institutions, and today, a generation of unlikely farmers, agrarians and college professors point to this organization as a catalyst for their interest in ag.