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NFL unites to honor and support the military community through Salute to Service
5 days ago
The National Football League (NFL) will honor service members, veterans and military families throughout November as its annual Salute to Service initiative takes center stage across the league. During Weeks 9-11 of the regular season, all 32 NFL clubs will recognize the military community through special gameday tributes, community events and charitable initiatives that build on the league's year-round commitment to those who serve.