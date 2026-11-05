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Fort Smith International Film Festival screens 142 films downtown
By Kyle Kellams,7 days ago
The Fort Smith International Film Festival is underway. The first screenings were last night at the Fort Smith Museum of History. This year’s festival features 142 movies in nine locations over three days. Brandon Goldsmith, executive director and founder of the festival, says this year’s iteration will be based at the Wyndham Hotel in downtown Fort Smith.
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