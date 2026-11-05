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Binance and Deribit Revoke SignalPlus API Keys After Potential Security Issue
By Abdelaziz Fathi,4 days ago
Binance and Deribit have revoked API keys connected to SignalPlus after the digital-asset derivatives platform reported a potential security issue, cutting off automated trading access while the scope of the incident is investigated. Both exchanges said their own systems were unaffected. Binance said customer funds remained safe, while Deribit said...