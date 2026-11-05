undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Norristown council OKs liquor license transfer application after public airs frustrations
By Rachel Ravinarravina@thereporteronline.com,7 days ago
NORRISTOWN – Norristown Municipal Council members Tuesday approved the intermunicipal transfer of a restaurant liquor license to a prospective eatery on Markley Street, but not before hearing comments and frustration from the public. The unanimous action to grant the license to Tuscany 72 Pizza Bar LLC, which is expected...
2