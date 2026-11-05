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Life Coach vs Therapist vs Tutor: What’s Right for Your Teen?
By Terri Steffes,6 days ago
If your teen’s grades have slipped, homework keeps getting pushed to midnight, or they’ve started saying “what’s the point of school anyway,” you’ve probably wondered whether they need outside help. But what kind? A life coach, a therapist and a tutor all sound like they might fit, yet they do very different jobs. This article compares all three so parents of teens who are unmotivated, overwhelmed, or falling behind can see which type of support actually matches what their teen is going through.