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While Heaven Wept
6 days ago
Review Summary: Another failed attempt for WHW to conquer their inner demons. Knowing that a dream is beyond reach does little to extinguish the desire for it. While Heaven Wept give that predicament an astronomical setting on Suspended at Aphelion, imagining an existence stranded at the farthest point from the sun. The object of longing remains visible, painfully inaccessible. Released in 2014, this forty-minute composition unfolds across eleven movements, carrying the band’s longstanding preoccupation with sorrow into an extended dramatic form. Its grandest gestures can sound almost hopeful, making the resignation beneath them harder to accept. That incongruity is affecting, even when the connections between its constituent parts begin to crumble.