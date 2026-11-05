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Pegcetacoplan Maintains C3G Response at 76 Weeks, With Carla Nester, MD
7 days ago
Carla Nester, MD, discusses sustained proteinuria reduction and kidney function findings through 76 weeks of pegcetacoplan treatment. or primary immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) maintained a 64.1% reduction in proteinuria through 76 weeks of pegcetacoplan (Empaveli) treatment, with relatively stable kidney function over the same period.¹. The interim findings from...