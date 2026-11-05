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Oregon Pinot Noir Pioneer Ken Wright Teams Up With Italy’s Gussalli Beretta Family
By Tim Fish,6 days ago
Throughout his four decades of crafting wine in Willamette Valley, Ken Wright has never had a business partner. Until now. The Oregon winemaker just penned a deal with the Gussalli Beretta family, which owns wineries in Italy but is best-known as the producer of Beretta firearms. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
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